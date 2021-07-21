Don’t think my phone was hacked, says Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel

Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel, whose contact number was in the list of phones allegedly put under surveillance using Pegasus software, on Tuesday denied the reports, saying that the BJP-led central government does not indulge in such activities.

“I have seen the reports published in newspapers. But I don’t think my phone was being hacked. I am not a big person. I don’t think our government will do such work, so no question regarding arises,” the Union minister of state for food processing industries and Jal Shakti told news agency ANI. “It’s the govt that takes action on such matters. Ashwini Vaishnaw has put forth the government’s views in Lok Sabha on Monday and the party (BJP) has also presented their side. That’s why I don’t think there is a need to comment on it.”

Targeting the Opposition for repeatedly raising the issue, the minister said: “The government should be allowed to work. The Opposition should discuss the issue and allow the House to function. This is a better way.”

The software, made by Israel-based NSO Group, said it only supplies to government clients. On Monday, reports said that aside from 38 journalists, former Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi, political strategist Prashant Kishor, former election commissioner Ashok Lavasa and Patel were also potential targets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON