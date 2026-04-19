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‘Don’t trust Pakistanis’: US think tank warns Donald Trump, flags Asim Munir as ‘massive red flag’

Asim Munir's "ties to the IRGC should be a massive red flag for the Trump administration,” Bill Roggio added.

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 11:47 am IST
Written by Priyanshu Priya
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A US-based think tank has cautioned President Donald Trump against placing trust in Pakistan, invoking its past role in Afghanistan and raising concerns about the country’s military leadership.

US President Donald Trump during a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House, in Washington, DC, USA (File photo/PTI)

"Trump should not trust the Pakistanis. Pakistan was a perfidious ‘ally’ in Afghanistan, backing the Taliban while pretending to be our friends," US-based think-tank, Foundation for Defense of Democracies' Bill Roggio told Fox News.

Field Marshal Asim Munir's "ties to the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) should be a massive red flag for the Trump administration,” he added.

The warning comes as Trump has entrusted Pakistan with brokering a ceasefire between the United States and Iran. Track US-Iran war live updates.

Trump-Munir ties

Scrutiny over Pakistan’s role is also tied to Trump’s personal rapport with Munir. After the field marshal attended a dinner with Trump at the White House last year and Pakistan formally nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, the US President has repeatedly praised him, calling Munir a “great fighter,” "exceptional man" and “my favorite field marshal.”

 
pakistan ceasefire us iran war islamabad
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / ‘Don’t trust Pakistanis’: US think tank warns Donald Trump, flags Asim Munir as ‘massive red flag’
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