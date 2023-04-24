Double shocker for cable news - CNN and Fox fire top anchors Don Lemon and Tucker Carlson on same day!

In a shocking turn of events, both CNN and Fox News parted ways with their star hosts, Don Lemon and Tucker Carlson, respectively on the very same morning. The news of the firings broke within minutes of each other, leaving audiences stunned and speculating about the reasons behind them. Lemon announced his departure on Twitter, expressing his surprise at the news and stating that he had not been given any indication that he would be terminated after 17 years of service to the network. CNN later confirmed the news, thanking Lemon for his contributions and wishing him well in his future endeavours.

Lemon announced his departure on Twitter, expressing his surprise at the news and stating that he had not been given any indication that he would be terminated after 17 years of service to the network.(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CNN's efforts to improve ratings backfire with the failure of Don Lemon's "CNN This Morning"

Lemon had been a key player in CNN's efforts to improve its ratings and rebuild under new CEO Chris Licht. However, the new morning show that Lemon co-anchored, "CNN This Morning," failed to gain traction with viewers, and Lemon himself became the subject of criticism. Earlier this year, he made controversial comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, suggesting that she was past her prime. While he later apologized for the remarks, the incident sparked a backlash against him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: Fox News shocker: Tucker Carlson leaves network amid $787.5 million defamation lawsuit controversy

Variety's report of hostility towards women may have contributed to Don Lemon's exit

The firing of Lemon was unexpected, and he did not specify the reasons for it in his tweet. However, his recent on-air comments about women and the allegations of mistreating female colleagues, as reported by Variety, are likely to have contributed to his exit. The report cited more than a dozen former and current colleagues who accused Lemon of being openly hostile to women at the network. CNN had previously taken action against him by temporarily taking him off the air and sending him to training after the Haley incident.

Don Lemon's controversial but influential career at CNN comes to an end after 17 years

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lemon's departure marks the end of a long and influential career at CNN, where he worked as an anchor and correspondent for over a decade. He had previously worked for NBC Chicago and NBC News before joining CNN in 2006. He was known for his outspoken views on politics and social issues, often sparking controversy with his statements. Despite the controversy, he had a loyal following among viewers who appreciated his honesty and frankness.

Firing of Lemon and Carlson raises questions about the future of cable news and role of star anchors

The departure of both Lemon and Carlson on the same day has raised questions about the future of cable news and the role of star anchors in shaping public opinion. With the rise of social media and alternative news sources, traditional news networks have struggled to retain their audiences and remain relevant. The firing of Lemon and Carlson, two of the most recognizable faces in cable news, suggests that the networks may be looking to change their approach and focus more on objective reporting than on personality-driven programming.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}