On anti-Semitism surge at US colleges, Kamala Harris' husband takes charge

The White House said that it was taking steps to counter an "alarming" rise in anti-Semitic incidents at schools and colleges since the Israel-Hamas war broke out on October 7. Douglas Emhoff- husband of US vice president Kamala Harris- will host a meeting with leaders of major Jewish organizations, to discuss its action, a White House official said as per news agency AFP.

What is Joe Biden's plan amid anti-Semitic surge in US?

The official said that the Joe Biden administration was "taking multiple actions to address the alarming rise of reported anti-Semitic incidents at schools and on college campuses, since the October 7th Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel."

US education secretary Miguel Cardona and other officials will also visit an educational institution and hold a roundtable with Jewish students later in the week, the official informed. The White House said that the Justice and Homeland Security Departments had also been in touch with universities on the subject.

Douglas Emhoff, who is Jewish, has taken a leading role in Joe Biden's administration in reaching out to the Jewish community amid concerns over far-right activity and anti-Semitism.

What's happening at US universities?

This comes as Cornell University in New York state said police were investigating anti-Semitic threats that were made online against its Jewish community over the weekend.

At Harvard, Stanford and New York University (NYU), bitter clashes involving students, professors and administrators blew up into viral debates on social media. At Harvard, a statement signed by several student groups saying they "hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence" sparked a divisive response.

