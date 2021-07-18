Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
world news

Downloading over 50,000 movies in a second: What Japan's 319 Tbps internet speed means

The entire Netflix will be insufficient for 319 Tbps as with this speed one can download 57,000 full-length movies in 1 second, reports said.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 18, 2021 10:48 PM IST
Reports said that 319 Tbps means one can download 57,000 full-length movies in 1 second. (Representative Image)(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Japan's National Institute of Information and Communications Technology has reportedly set a new world record for World's fastest internet speed at 319 terabytes per second. This is almost double the last record of the fastest internet speed in the world held by researchers from the University College of London. The speed was 178 Tbps.

What 319 terabytes per second mean:

1. The full form of Tbps is terabytes per second. One terabyte means 1,000 gigabytes. One gigabyte is 1024 megabytes.

2. According to a report of 2020, the highest mobile broadband speed was experienced in South Korea, which was around 100 Mbps (megabytes per second).

3. The same report said Singapore had the highest fixed-line broadband speed, which was 2015 Mbps.

4. Hong Kong, according to the report, had an internet speed of 210.73 Mbps and Romania had 194.47 Mbps speed.

5. India's download speed was shown as 38.19 Mbps in case of fixed broadband and 12.16 Mbps in case of mobile broadband, the 2020 report said.

6. With 178 Tbps, the last-held record of the fastest internet speed, one can download entire Netflix in just one second, reports said. With almost double that speed, entire Netflix will be insufficient for 319 Tbps.

6. Many reports said that 319 Tbps means one can download 57,000 full-length movies in 1 second or the entire library of Spotify in less than three seconds.

7. Nasa's system runs at 400 gigabytes per second.

