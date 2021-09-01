Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Dozens of dogs left at Kabul airport; 'Not ours,' says Pentagon
world news

Dozens of dogs left at Kabul airport; 'Not ours,' says Pentagon

While it's true that dozens of dogs have been left at the Kabul airport after the United States concluded the withdrawal of its troops, the Pentagon confirmed that those are not US military dogs.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 07:58 AM IST
The photo of dogs left in cages at the Kabul airport surfaced on social media. ((Twitter/Peta))

After reports claimed that dozens of dogs have been left by the US forces at the mercy of the Taliban, waiting to be slaughtered, the Pentagon called those reports 'erroneous' and said that the US military did not leave any dog in the airport and the photos and videos that are doing the rounds on social media are not those of the military, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby tweeted.

The reports emerged after an image of dogs inside cages in front of a demilitarised helicopter went viral on social media. The Pentagon claimed that those dogs did not belong to the US military. Kabul Small Animal Rescue was in the custody of those dogs, Kirby said.

RELATED STORIES

"To correct erroneous reports, the U.S. Military did not leave any dogs in cages at Hamid Karzai International Airport, including the reported military working dogs. Photos circulating online were animals under the care of the Kabul Small Animal Rescue, not dogs under our care," Kirby said.

Kabul Small Animal Rescue is an animal rights organisation operating in Afghanistan for the past year. It had initially planned to evacuate some animals but was forced to leave their cages at the airport as dogs were not allowed on military aircraft and private charter aircraft were not allowed into Kabul.

“We are heartbroken that the aircraft we secured to transport the rescued dogs of Kabul Small Animal Rescue out of Afghanistan were not ultimately allowed to take the animals and their caretakers safely out of the country,” said Lori Kalef, director of Programs at SPCA International.

So the dogs under their custody had to be released into the airport which turned them into homeless strays, a statement from the KSAR said. It also said that the NGO will return to the airport when it is safe and will re-rescue the animals.

People for the ethical treatment of animals (Peta) started a petition based on reports and said: "...dozens of US military working dogs, numerous animal companions belonging to evacuated Americans, and more than 100 dogs previously rescued from the streets of Afghanistan along with an unknown number of rescued cats and the humans caring for these animals were left behind in Afghanistan after the last US plane left Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul." The statement also added that Peta was trying to verify these reports.

"Red tape and catastrophes have apparently wrecked every attempt to secure a flight out for these animals and their caretakers. While the cats and staff are reportedly safe for the time being, many dogs—including a pug belonging to an American Embassy worker—may have been let loose to fend for themselves on and around airport grounds. These animals and the humans who have been caring for them desperately need you to speak up!" the animal rights group said in its statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pentagon kabul airport peta
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Will continue drone strikes in Afghanistan 'if and when needed': Pentagon

'Maybe it’s because my deceased son': Biden on ending war in Afghanistan

Islamabad 'fears' rise in violence along Afghan-Pak border, here's why

Man dangling from helicopter in Kandahar viral video was fixing flag: Report
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Airport
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
India Covid Cases
Nasser Hussain
Bengaluru Accident
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP