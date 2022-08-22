Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Anthony Fauci to step down as President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser

Published on Aug 22, 2022 09:01 PM IST

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
AP | , Washington

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert who became a household name — and the subject of partisan attacks — during the COVID-19 pandemic, announced Monday he will depart the federal government in December after more than five decades of service.

Fauci, who serves as President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation. He was a leader in the federal response to HIV/AIDS and other infectious diseases even before the coronavirus hit.

“I will be leaving these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of my career,” Fauci said in a statement, calling those roles “the honor of a lifetime.”

Biden praised Fauci in a statement, saying, “Whether you’ve met him personally or not, he has touched all Americans’ lives with his work. I extend my deepest thanks for his public service. The United States of America is stronger, more resilient, and healthier because of him..”

