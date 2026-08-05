7 explosions in 20 minutes: Mysterious blasts rock Dubai, video shows thick smoke

At least seven explosions were heard within 20 minutes in Dubai's Jebel Ali industrial area in the United Arab Emirates early on Wednesday, according to Iranian media reports. Videos shared on social media showed large plumes of thick smoke rising into the sky.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the explosions in Dubai were caused by an attack or an industrial accident. (X/@clashreport)

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Two people have reportedly been arrested for recording the incident. Authorities have not confirmed whether the explosions were caused by an attack or an industrial accident.

7 explosions rock Dubai in 20 minutes: Report

Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency, quoting Emirati officials, said at least seven explosions took place within a span of 20 minutes. Iran's state-run Press TV also reported the incident, citing local sources.

Videos circulating online appear to show thick black smoke rising near a residential area after the explosions. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the visuals.

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{{^usCountry}} Several residents in the nearby Al Furjan area also told AOL News they heard "at least four or five" loud explosions on Wednesday. What led to the explosions? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several residents in the nearby Al Furjan area also told AOL News they heard "at least four or five" loud explosions on Wednesday. What led to the explosions? {{/usCountry}}

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Different reports have offered varying accounts of what caused the explosions.

Some Iraqi media outlets claimed the blasts were the result of a missile strike launched from Yemen, but Emirati media did not provide an official explanation, according to Mehr agency.

A NASA thermal imagery report, cited by the news agency, suggested that a fire broke out at a warehouse next to the port that was used to store and transfer fuel.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or the extent of any damage.

All about Jebel Ali industrial area

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Located in the south-west of Dubai, Jebel Ali is one of the region's key industrial, commercial and logistics hubs.

The area includes Jebel Ali Port and the Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), a major international business hub established in 1985. It is home to more than 11,000 companies from over 150 countries.

With direct links to major highways, Jebel Ali Port and Al Maktoum International Airport, the area is crucial for global trade.

The UAE has remained on high alert ever since the war in West Asia broke out. Iran has previously targeted US allies across the region with retaliatory strikes.

With inputs from agencies