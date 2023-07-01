Sounds like a great idea? This Europe city is banning tourists' suitcases as…

A city in Croatia- one of Europe’s most popular tourist destinations- has introduced new rules to curb noise pollution which could impact people travelling to the city. Dubrovnik has banned wheeled suitcases as residents in the city have long complained of the noise they make when dragged across stone-paved pathways. The Pile Gate in Dubrovnik, Croatia (Shutterstock)

Mayor Mato Frankovic of Dubrovnik introduced new rules effectively banning tourists from carrying wheeled suitcases on the streets. If tourists flout the rule, they would be fined $288. Dwellers of the city hailed the rule, with one person saying, “Sounds like a great idea, can we do the same at airports and stations, they are a menace.”

How will the rule be implemented?

In November, the city plans to collect bags from tourists when they enter and later dispatch them to their addresses through courier. The initiative is being called the "Respect the City" programme and has been introduced by the Dubrovnik Tourist Office.

City officials also emphasised the importance of respecting the local environment and cultural heritage as reason for introducing the new rules. Tourists have been advised to keep their pets on a leash, refrain from climbing on monuments and ensure they are appropriately dressed while exploring the city in order to demonstrate their "respect" for the city.

How many tourists visit Dubrovnik?

Dubrovnik has already witnessed a significant influx of visitors this year as 289,000 arrivals and 763,500 overnight stays were recorded this year-a 32 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2022.

