Environmental award for ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ director from King Charles

ByMallika Soni
Jul 01, 2023 03:54 PM IST

‘The Elephant Whisperers’ won the 2023 Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film earlier this year.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla presented the Elephant Family environmental award to Indian conservationists: filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves behind Oscar-winning documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ and the Real Elephant Collective (TREC) of 70 Adivasi artists.

Filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves accepts the Tara Award from King Charles III and Queen Camilla in London, UK.(PTI)
Kartiki Gonsalves was recognised for extraordinary achievements in storytelling and advocacy for coexistence. “This powerful film explores the profound connection between humans and elephants through the heartwarming story of Raghu, an orphaned elephant from the same herds depicted in TREC’s sculptures. Gonsalves dedicated her award to Mother India and the idea of coexistence, emphasising the importance of respect for indigenous communities and empathy towards all living beings,” the Elephant Family said.

‘The Elephant Whisperers’ won the 2023 Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film earlier this year. The Elephant Family said the documentary stands as a “testament to the beauty of India’s wilderness, the wisdom of tribal communities, and the empathy that exists between people and animals who share the same space”.

“As Kartiki Gonsalves, a true champion for wildlife and nature, receives this esteemed award, Elephant Family honours her unwavering dedication and unyielding enthusiasm towards the preservation of our natural world,” it added.

The Real Elephant Collective was awarded the Mark Shand Award, named in honour of the late founder of Elephant Family. It is an international NGO dedicated to protecting the Asian elephant.

“The success of TREC has paved the way for the establishment of the CoExistence Consortium, an India-wide group that brings together local experts, ecologists, anthropologists, geographers, and conservationists. Working hand in hand with communities living alongside wildlife, the consortium designs and implements coexistence solutions that prioritise the perspectives and needs of these communities,” the wildlife charity said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 01, 2023
