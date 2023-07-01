Buckingham Palace to house homeless? Camilla's friend says ‘not good enough'

A friend of Queen Camilla spoke against plans to house the homeless in the Buckingham palace, claiming that it “isn't good enough”. Petronella Wyatt talked to GB News about King Charles' plans for a slimmed down monarchy and whether the royals were worth paying £1.29 million annually. Queen Camilla during a visit to Enniskillen Castle, Co Fermanagh as part of a two day visit to Northern Ireland.(Reuters)

“Let’s look at it from a business point of view. Let’s say the monarchy was a company and you were thinking of buying shares in it. It’s £1.29 a person, annual - that’s a total annual cost of around £500 million but it’s been calculated by independent financial institutions and Forbes magazine that the monarchy actually gives back to the economy £2.5 billion a year. That’s a hell of a profit, the best deal ever! So, is it value for money? My goodness it is!,” Petronella Wyatt said.

Defending the monarchy, Petronella Wyatt said, “Charles is giving Balmoral back! He’ll be giving other palaces back. This is a really streamlined monarchy, they have said no slackers welcome here and that’s what they are doing.”

Talking about Prince William's Homewards campaign to fight homelessness, she said, "I am sorry, but I wouldn’t put the homeless in Buckingham Palace because it’s not good enough for the homeless. The paint is peeling off the walls, there is mould, there is damp, the plumbing doesn’t work properly – believe me, because I know!"

