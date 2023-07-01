Kate Middleton was asked by children how old she is. Her hilarious response was…

Kate Middleton had a hilarious response when children asked her age after she met with schoolchildren during the opening of the Young V&A museum in London. During the visit, Prince William's wife interacted with some of the students. The schoolchildren were heard asking the Princess of Wales how old she is. To this, Kate Middleton had the best response. Kate Middleton: Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, is seen. (Reuters)

“I'm 41. Shh... don't tell anyone,” the princess said.

The Young V&A museum is a branch of the Victoria and Albert Museum and is aimed at children and has reopened to the public after getting a £13 million revamp. Kate Middleton was seen in a stunning pink dress to mark the occasion as she greeted staff and children at the opening of the museum.

The museum underwent a three-year restoration project and is aimed at aiding the creativity of children. Kate Middleton is a patron of the V&A having graduated with a 2:1 in Art History from the University of St Andrews.

During her tour Kate Middleton was seen moving around the museum with the children, chatting with them and observing how they played. She then moved on to The Arcade, a space designed for teenagers. Kate also saw the Design Gallery, which showcases how innovative pieces are designed .

Tristram Hunt, director of the V&A, said: "The V&A believes in the transformative power of creativity, and that it’s critical we work - across all our sites -to support and develop the next creative generation. Young V&A has been designed with and for our youngest audiences – inspired by the way we learn, play and experience the world."

