Earthquake death toll in Turkey rises to 43,556, says minister
Published on Feb 23, 2023 10:02 AM IST
Soylu told state broadcaster TRT Haber that there had been 7,930 aftershocks following the first quake on February 6.
Reuters | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
The number of people killed in Turkey in this month's devastating earthquakes has risen to 43,556, the country's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said overnight.
Also Read| Turkey bans layoffs, offers salary support in earthquake zone
Soylu told state broadcaster TRT Haber that there had been 7,930 aftershocks following the first quake on Feb. 6 and that more than 600,000 apartments and 150,000 commercial premises had suffered at least moderate damage.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
{{name}}
{{#premiumStory}}{{/items}}
{{name}}
{{#premiumStory}}{{/items}}