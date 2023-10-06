6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Japan's Honshu region
ANI |
The depth at which the quake took place is 62 km and it occurred at 07:01:24 IST.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale struck Southeast of Honshu in Japan on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 06-10-2023, 07:01:24 IST, Lat: 30.16 & Long: 139.94, Depth: 62 Km, Location: Southeast of Honshu, Japan," the NCS posted on the social media platform, X.
No reports of casualties have surfaced yet.
Further details awaited.
