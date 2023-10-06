Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / 6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Japan's Honshu region

6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Japan's Honshu region

ANI |
Oct 06, 2023 08:57 AM IST

The depth at which the quake took place is 62 km and it occurred at 07:01:24 IST.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale struck Southeast of Honshu in Japan on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

No reports of casualties have surfaced yet. (File)

The depth at which the quake took place is 62 km and it occurred at 07:01:24 IST.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 06-10-2023, 07:01:24 IST, Lat: 30.16 & Long: 139.94, Depth: 62 Km, Location: Southeast of Honshu, Japan," the NCS posted on the social media platform, X.

No reports of casualties have surfaced yet.

Further details awaited.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
earthquake japan richter scale
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP