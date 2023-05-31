Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes New Zealand's Auckland Islands

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes New Zealand's Auckland Islands

AFP |
May 31, 2023 09:52 AM IST

New Zealand's GeoNet monitoring agency said the epicentre was 33 kilometres (21 miles) below the earth's surface.

The US Geological Survey on Wednesday reported a 6.2-magnitude earthquake off New Zealand's southern coast, near the mostly uninhabited Auckland Islands.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the EMSC said. (Representative Image)

New Zealand's GeoNet monitoring agency said the epicentre was 33 kilometres (21 miles) below the earth's surface. There was no immediate tsunami warning and no reports of damage on the New Zealand mainland.

A city council official from Invercargill -- the nearest sizable city -- said there had been no reports of the earthquake being felt there or damage to infrastructure.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
new zealand earthquake
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP