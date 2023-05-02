Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude hits Afghanistan near Fayzabad

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale struck 96 km East Southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The earthquake occurred at 16:01:56 IST and hit Fayzabad, Afghanistan at a depth of 72 km, the NCS informed.(Representational)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The earthquake occurred at 16:01:56 IST and hit Fayzabad, Afghanistan at a depth of 72 km, the NCS informed.

NCS tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on 02-05-2023, 16:01:56 IST, Lat: 36.86 & Long: 71.59, Depth: 72 Km, Location: 96km ESE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan."

The earthquake's epicentre was Latitude- 36.86 and Longitude- 71.59, respectively.

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON