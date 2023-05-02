Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude hits Afghanistan near Fayzabad

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ANI |
May 02, 2023 08:33 PM IST

The earthquake's epicentre was Latitude- 36.86 and Longitude- 71.59, respectively.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale struck 96 km East Southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The earthquake occurred at 16:01:56 IST and hit Fayzabad, Afghanistan at a depth of 72 km, the NCS informed.

NCS tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on 02-05-2023, 16:01:56 IST, Lat: 36.86 & Long: 71.59, Depth: 72 Km, Location: 96km ESE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan."

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

