Home / World News / Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude hits Afghanistan near Fayzabad

Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude hits Afghanistan near Fayzabad

ANI |
May 02, 2023 08:33 PM IST

The earthquake's epicentre was Latitude- 36.86 and Longitude- 71.59, respectively.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale struck 96 km East Southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The earthquake occurred at 16:01:56 IST and hit Fayzabad, Afghanistan at a depth of 72 km, the NCS informed.(Representational)
The earthquake occurred at 16:01:56 IST and hit Fayzabad, Afghanistan at a depth of 72 km, the NCS informed.(Representational)

The earthquake occurred at 16:01:56 IST and hit Fayzabad, Afghanistan at a depth of 72 km, the NCS informed.

NCS tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on 02-05-2023, 16:01:56 IST, Lat: 36.86 & Long: 71.59, Depth: 72 Km, Location: 96km ESE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan."

The earthquake's epicentre was Latitude- 36.86 and Longitude- 71.59, respectively.

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
afghanistan
afghanistan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out