Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude strikes off Papua New Guinea coast

AFP |
Apr 12, 2025 10:28 AM IST

Earthquake struck at a depth of 72 kilometres (44 miles) about 115 kilometres southeast of the town of Kokopo.

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Saturday off the coast of Papua New Guinea's New Ireland province, the United States Geological Survey said.

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Saturday off the coast of Papua New Guinea's New Island region. (Pic used for representation)(Reuters)
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Saturday off the coast of Papua New Guinea's New Island region. (Pic used for representation)(Reuters)

The quake struck at a depth of 72 kilometres (44 miles) about 115 kilometres southeast of the town of Kokopo.

Kokopo Beach Bungalow Resort receptionist Emonck Abelis said the earthquake lasted about a minute but there was "no damage around the area".

Earthquakes are common in Papua New Guinea, which sits atop the seismic "Ring of Fire" -- an arc of intense tectonic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Although they seldom cause widespread damage in sparsely populated areas, they can trigger destructive landslides.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
News / World News / Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude strikes off Papua New Guinea coast
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On