Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Xizang in Southern Tibet

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 jolted the Xizang region in Southern Tibet in the wee hours of Monday, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres. (Representative)

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 01:12:34 IST on Monday.

The epicentre, with a depth of 10 km was determined to be at 33.54 degrees north latitude and 84.41 degrees east longitude.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 03-04-2023, 01:12:34 IST, Lat: 33.54 & Long: 84.41, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Xizang," the NCS tweeted.

No casualties have been reported so far. No damages have been detected as of now.

