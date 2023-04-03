Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Xizang in Southern Tibet

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ANI | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta
Apr 03, 2023 04:13 AM IST

The earthquake, whose epicentre was at a depth of 10 km, occurred at 01:12:34 IST on Monday.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 jolted the Xizang region in Southern Tibet in the wee hours of Monday, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 01:12:34 IST on Monday.

The epicentre, with a depth of 10 km was determined to be at 33.54 degrees north latitude and 84.41 degrees east longitude.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 03-04-2023, 01:12:34 IST, Lat: 33.54 & Long: 84.41, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Xizang," the NCS tweeted.

No casualties have been reported so far. No damages have been detected as of now.

earthquake monday
