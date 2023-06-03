Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 jolts Somalia

Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 jolts Somalia

ANI |
Jun 03, 2023 09:53 PM IST

The quake took place at 19:28:03 (UTC 05:30) at a depth of 10.0 km.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale struck 156 km N of Las Khorey in Somalia on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

No casualties are reported as of yet. (Representational)

The quake took place at 19:28:03 (UTC 05:30) at a depth of 10.0 km.

According to USGS, the epicentre of it was found to be at 12.571°N and 48.095°E, respectively.

No casualties are reported as of yet. Further details awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
somalia earthquake
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP