Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes western Sichuan, China region

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes western Sichuan, China region

world news
Published on Jan 26, 2023 03:37 AM IST

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck western Sichuan, China region, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported on Thursday.

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes western Sichuan, China region
Reuters |

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck western Sichuan, China region, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported on Thursday.

The quake was at a depth of 60 kilometers (37.28 miles), the EMSC said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
china
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP