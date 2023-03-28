Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 hits Solomon Islands

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 hits Solomon Islands

ANI |
Mar 28, 2023 05:47 AM IST

Solomon Islands Earthquake: Taking to its official Twitter handle, NCS said that the earthquake occurred at 3:49 am IST and struck West North West of Honiara at a depth of 95 kilometres.

Malango [Solomon Islands], March 28 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale struck rocked the Solomon Islands early Friday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no initial reports of damage and no tsunami warning was issued.

Solomon Islands Earthquake: NCS said that the earthquake occurred at 3:49 am IST.(Representational)

Taking to its official Twitter handle, NCS said that the earthquake occurred at 3:49 am IST and struck West North West of Honiara at a depth of 95 kilometres.

Read more: US' Nashville school shooter drew maps to plan massacre, wrote manifesto: Report

NCS in a tweet stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 28-03-2023, 03:49:20 IST, Lat: -8.62 & Long: 158.37, Depth: 95 Km, Location: 198km WNW of Honiara, Solomon Islands."

Further details are awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
earthquake
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP