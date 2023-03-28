Home / World News / US' Nashville school shooter drew maps to plan massacre, wrote manifesto: Police

US' Nashville school shooter drew maps to plan massacre, wrote manifesto: Police

ByMallika Soni
Mar 28, 2023 08:36 AM IST

Nashville School Shooting: Nashville police chief John Drake said that the shooter drew maps of the school with details of surveillance

The Nashville school shooter drew maps to plan the massacre and penned a manifesto, police revealed as per a report. The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale and was killed by police at the scene of the school in Tennessee. Six people, including three children, were killed in the shooting.

Nashville School Shooting: Metro Nashville Police officers gather near The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., following a deadly shooting.(AP)
Nashville police chief John Drake said that the shooter drew maps of the school with details of surveillance and entry points in order to plan for the shooting, The Mirror reported.

“We have a manifesto, we have some writings that we're going over that pertain to this date. We have a map drawn out of how this was all gonna take place. We know there were two AR-style weapons. One a rifle, another was an AR-style pistol, and the other was a handgun. We believe two of those may have been obtained legally, locally,” the police chief said.

The Metro Nashville Police Department informed earlier that the shooting happened at 10.13am local time. “Officers went to the gunfire. When they got to the second floor and saw the shooter, a female. There was a five-member unit that was on the second floor at the time. We know at this point that this shooter is a female and appears to be in her teens. Her identification isn't confirmed,” the spokesperson said.

“She had two assault rifles and a handgun. She entered the school through a side entrance and went from the first school to the second floor. By 10:27 am, the shooter was dead,” the statement added.

