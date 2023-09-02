Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Russia's Kuril Islands region

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the Kuril Islands region in far eastern Russia to the northeast of Japan, on Saturday, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The earthquake was detected at a depth of 142 km (88 miles) (iStock)

The quake was at a depth of 142 km (88 miles), GFZ said.

