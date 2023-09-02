Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Russia's Kuril Islands region
Reuters |
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the Kuril Islands region in far eastern Russia to the northeast of Japan, on Saturday, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).
The quake was at a depth of 142 km (88 miles), GFZ said.
