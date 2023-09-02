Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Russia's Kuril Islands region

Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Russia's Kuril Islands region

Reuters |
Sep 02, 2023 03:15 AM IST

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the Kuril Islands region in far eastern Russia to the northeast of Japan.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the Kuril Islands region in far eastern Russia to the northeast of Japan, on Saturday, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The earthquake was detected at a depth of 142 km (88 miles) (iStock)

The quake was at a depth of 142 km (88 miles), GFZ said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
earthquake russia
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP