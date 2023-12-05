Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Philippines, tremors felt in Manila

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Reuters |
Dec 05, 2023 02:11 PM IST

Philippines Earthquake: Tremors were felt in the capital Manila, according to Reuters witnesses and posts on social media.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck off Luzon in the Philippines on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

Tremors were felt in the capital Manila, according to Reuters witnesses and posts on social media.

