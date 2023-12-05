Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Philippines, tremors felt in Manila
Reuters |
Philippines Earthquake: Tremors were felt in the capital Manila, according to Reuters witnesses and posts on social media.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck off Luzon in the Philippines on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
Tremors were felt in the capital Manila, according to Reuters witnesses and posts on social media.
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
Topics