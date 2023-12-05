Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Philippines, tremors felt in Manila

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck off Luzon in the Philippines on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

Philippines Earthquake: Tremors were felt in the capital Manila. (Representational)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tremors were felt in the capital Manila, according to Reuters witnesses and posts on social media.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON