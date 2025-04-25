Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes Ecuador, 20 injured

Reuters |
Apr 25, 2025 11:56 PM IST

Earthquake today: The quake struck at a depth of 23 km (14.29 miles), EMSC said, with Ecuadorean authorities ruling out issuing a tsunami warning.

Earthquake today: A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck near the coast of Ecuador on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, injuring at least 20 people, damaging buildings in the city of Esmeraldas and temporarily shutting down some oil infrastructure.

A man walks in front of a damaged wall after the earthquake that struck the city of Esmeraldas, Ecuador on April 25, 2025. (AFP)
A man walks in front of a damaged wall after the earthquake that struck the city of Esmeraldas, Ecuador on April 25, 2025. (AFP)

The quake struck at a depth of 23 km (14.29 miles), EMSC said, with Ecuadorean authorities ruling out issuing a tsunami warning.

The government said in a report that 20 people were injured and around 135 families were affected by the earthquake. Several public buildings and private homes were damaged, and some areas also experienced power outages.

President Daniel Noboa, in a post on social media platform X, said the government would work to set up shelters, deliver humanitarian aid kits and "assist with everything our people need."

State oil company Petroecuador said it had suspended operations at the Esmeraldas refinery and SOTE pipeline as a preventative measure following the quake, without detailing potential production impact.

Ecuador's Geophysical Institute, which estimated the quake's magnitude at 6.0, also reported a second earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 minutes later in the province of Guayas.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
News / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes Ecuador, 20 injured
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On