Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes Ecuador, 20 injured

Earthquake today: A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck near the coast of Ecuador on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, injuring at least 20 people, damaging buildings in the city of Esmeraldas and temporarily shutting down some oil infrastructure. A man walks in front of a damaged wall after the earthquake that struck the city of Esmeraldas, Ecuador on April 25, 2025. (AFP)

The quake struck at a depth of 23 km (14.29 miles), EMSC said, with Ecuadorean authorities ruling out issuing a tsunami warning.

The government said in a report that 20 people were injured and around 135 families were affected by the earthquake. Several public buildings and private homes were damaged, and some areas also experienced power outages.

President Daniel Noboa, in a post on social media platform X, said the government would work to set up shelters, deliver humanitarian aid kits and "assist with everything our people need."

State oil company Petroecuador said it had suspended operations at the Esmeraldas refinery and SOTE pipeline as a preventative measure following the quake, without detailing potential production impact.

Ecuador's Geophysical Institute, which estimated the quake's magnitude at 6.0, also reported a second earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 minutes later in the province of Guayas.