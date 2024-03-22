 Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes Indonesia's Java island | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes Indonesia's Java island

AFP |
Mar 22, 2024 03:10 PM IST

The quake had a depth of approximately eight kilometres (five miles), and struck off Java island's northern coast near Bawean island

A magnitude-6.4 offshore earthquake hit near Indonesia's Java island on Friday, the United States Geological Survey said, with the tremor felt in the capital Jakarta and forcing residents of another city to flee their homes.

The quake had a depth of approximately eight kilometres(Rep image)
The quake had a depth of approximately eight kilometres(Rep image)

The quake had a depth of approximately eight kilometres (five miles), and struck off Java island's northern coast near Bawean island at about 3:52 pm local time (0852 GMT), the USGS said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, and no tsunami warning was issued by local authorities.

The quake was felt more strongly in East Java Province, including in the major city of Surabaya.

"I was at home when the earthquake struck. The jolt made us unsteady. The water in the sewer (outside) was swaying," said Yulianus Andre, an AFP journalist in the city.

"My family and I rushed out of home and our neighbours did too. The jolt lasted more than a minute when we were outside."

Indonesia, a vast archipelago nation, experiences frequent earthquakes due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity where tectonic plates collide that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

A magnitude-6.2 quake that shook Sulawesi island in January 2021 killed more than 100 people and left thousands homeless.

In 2018, a magnitude-7.5 quake and subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi killed more than 2,200 people.

And in 2004, a magnitude-9.1 quake struck Aceh province, causing a tsunami and killing more than 170,000 people in Indonesia.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now!

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes Indonesia's Java island
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On