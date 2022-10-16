Home / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes off coast of Central America region

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes off coast of Central America region

Published on Oct 16, 2022 07:14 PM IST

The quake was at a depth of 2 km (1.24 miles), EMSC said.

Reuters |

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck off the coast of Central America on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

