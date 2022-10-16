Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes off coast of Central America region
Published on Oct 16, 2022 07:14 PM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck off the coast of Central America on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The quake was at a depth of 2 km (1.24 miles), EMSC said.
