News / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 jolts Talaud Islands in Indonesia

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 jolts Talaud Islands in Indonesia

ANI |
Jan 09, 2024 04:17 AM IST

No reports of material damage have surfaced yet.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck the Talaud Islands, Indonesia, on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology reported.

The tremors were felt at 02:18 am at a depth of 80 km.(File)
The tremors were felt on January 9, at 02:18:47 IST at a depth of 80 km.

According to the NCS, the epicentre of the quake was found to be at Latitude: 4.75 and Longitude: 126.38, respectively.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.7, Occurred on 09-01-2024, 02:18:47 IST, Lat: 4.75 & Long: 126.38, Depth: 80 Km ,Location: Talaud Islands,Indonesia," the NCS posted on X.

Last week, an earthquake of magnitude struck 98 km WSW of Balai Pungut, Indonesia, on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The depth of the earthquake, which occurred at 00:41:18 (UTC 05:30), was registered at 221.7 km.

According to the USGS, the epicentre of the quake was noted at 0.709°N and 100.476°E, respectively.

