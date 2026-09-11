‘Economic pressures on Iran in far more dangerous phase’: Pezeshkian accuses US, Israel of ‘active aggression’

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday that economic security cannot be separated from national and regional security as he talked about ‘extensive’ US sanctions against Iran. He was speaking at Leaders' Session of BRICS Business Forum, on Friday. Pezeshkian said the ‘pressures’ against Iran have gone up in the recent months, as he blamed the US and Israel for aggression.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrives to participate in the BRICS Summit 2026, in New Delhi on Friday. (@MEAIndia X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: ‘Secure sea lanes, seafarers’: PM Modi’s navigation safety message to BRICS leaders

“Iran has faced extensive sanctions over the past years. However, in recent months, these pressures have entered a far more dangerous phase as a result of the military active aggression of the US and the Israeli regime against Iran,” he said. Track live updates on BRICS summit

“This active aggression, in addition to human and material losses, once again revealed an important reality - economic security cannot be separated from national and regional security. Whenever the trade, energy, and infrastructure or financial system of country comes under political or military pressure, its effects extend beyond that country's borders and can affect regional stability and even the global one,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

Deep Dive What recent economic pressures has Iran faced according to President Pezeshkian? President Pezeshkian noted that Iran is experiencing heightened economic pressures due to extensive US sanctions and active military aggression from the US and Israel, which he asserts have entered a more dangerous phase. Why does Pezeshkian believe economic security is linked to national and regional security? Pezeshkian argues that economic security is intertwined with national and regional security because political or military pressures on a country's economic systems can have far-reaching effects that extend beyond its borders, impacting regional stability. How does Pezeshkian suggest BRICS can enhance economic connectivity among its members? Pezeshkian proposed that BRICS should shift towards using local currencies in trade to reduce vulnerability to political shocks, while promoting Iran's strategic role as a bridge for energy and transport supply chains.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pezeshkian landed in New Delhi, India on Friday to participate in the 18th BRICS summit being held on September 12 and 13.

Pezeshkian calls for local currency in BRICS trade

The Iranian President also called for a stronger shift toward local currencies in BRICS trade, while pitching Iran's geography, energy resources and transport links as a strategic bridge for the bloc's economic connectivity. Pezeshkian said BRICS must move beyond its economic potential and build a more integrated network of trade, investment and joint financing.

He argued that greater use of national currencies, backed by mechanisms to manage currency risks and reciprocal settlements, would make intra-BRICS trade less vulnerable to political shocks.

Also read: Putin takes a dig at 'so-called' G7, stresses BRICS nations' 40% share of world GDP

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pezeshkian also positioned Iran as a potential link in BRICS energy, food and transport supply chains, citing its geographical location and energy reserves. He said the current financial system is vulnerable to political shocks due to its concentration on a limited number of currencies.

"One of the most important steps is to expand the use of national currencies in trade among the members," Pezeshkian said at the BRICS Business Forum.