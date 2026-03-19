Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE: Eid date out for Dubai, Qatar, India to know today
Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE updates: With the moon not sighted on Wednesday, Muslims in Saudi Arabia will observe one more day of fasting on Thursday before celebrating Eid on Friday.
Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE updates: Saudi Arabia announced that the Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan will begin on Friday. The announcement came after the crescent moon for Shawwal was not sighted in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday evening, meaning Ramadan will complete 30 days on Thursday, March 19....Read More
Today marks the 29th day of Ramadan in Saudi Arabia, and authorities had called on people across the kingdom to look for the Shawwal crescent that signals the end of the fasting month. With the moon not sighted, Muslims in Saudi Arabia will observe one more day of fasting on Thursday before celebrating Eid on Friday.
The sighting of the Shawwal crescent marks the start of Eid al-Fitr, one of the most important Islamic festivals, celebrated with prayers, charity and family gatherings.
Meanwhile, attention is also turning to India and other countries, where the Eid date will depend on local moon sighting today. If the crescent is seen in India on Thursday evening, Eid will be celebrated on Friday, March 20; otherwise, the festival will fall on Saturday, March 21.
Across the Gulf, residents are expected to enjoy a four-day Eid break from March 19 to March 22.
Follow this live blog for the latest updates on Eid moon sightings, official announcements and festival dates across Saudi Arabia, India and other countries.
Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE updates: War disrupts Tehran’s historic Grand Bazaar
Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE updates: The ongoing US-Iran war has severely affected business activity in Tehran’s historic Grand Bazaar. Nearly three weeks of war have forced many shops to close and driven up prices, adding to economic pressure already caused by years of sanctions.
Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE updates: Thousands gather for Tahajjud prayer
Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE updates: Thousands of worshippers gathered at Masjid Al Haram in Mecca for the final Tahajjud prayers during the last nights of Ramadan, creating a deeply spiritual atmosphere at Islam’s holiest site. The special late-night prayers, held in the final third of the night, are considered among the most significant acts of worship during the closing days of the holy month.
The final Tahajjud prayers at Masjid Al Haram are special late-night voluntary prayers offered during the last nights of Ramadan. Thousands of worshippers gather in the Grand Mosque in Mecca to seek forgiveness, blessings and mercy before the holy month ends.
Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE updates: Trump extends Eid greetings
Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump extended Eid greetings to Muslims celebrating the festival. “The First Lady and I send our best wishes to every American celebrating Eid al Fitr,” he said, adding that the festival reflects America’s commitment to religious liberty.
Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE updates: Saudi to mark Eid on Friday
Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE updates: Saudi Arabia announced that the Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan will begin on Friday, according to a statement published by state media.
"The Supreme Court has decided that tomorrow, Thursday, is the completion of the 30th day of the month of Ramadan, and that Friday is the day of the Blessed Eid al-Fitr," the Saudi Press Agency reported.