Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE: Eid date out for Dubai, Qatar, India to know today

Today marks the 29th day of Ramadan in Saudi Arabia, and authorities had called on people across the kingdom to look for the Shawwal crescent that signals the end of the fasting month. With the moon not sighted, Muslims in Saudi Arabia will observe one more day of fasting on Thursday before celebrating Eid on Friday.

The sighting of the Shawwal crescent marks the start of Eid al-Fitr, one of the most important Islamic festivals, celebrated with prayers, charity and family gatherings.

Meanwhile, attention is also turning to India and other countries, where the Eid date will depend on local moon sighting today. If the crescent is seen in India on Thursday evening, Eid will be celebrated on Friday, March 20; otherwise, the festival will fall on Saturday, March 21.

Across the Gulf, residents are expected to enjoy a four-day Eid break from March 19 to March 22.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on Eid moon sightings, official announcements and festival dates across Saudi Arabia, India and other countries.