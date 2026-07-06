'Will either make deal, or finish the job': Trump's fresh warning to Iran amid Khamenei funeral

US President Donald Trump threatened Iran with a ‘will either make deal, or finish the job’ warning on Monday. This comes at a time when Iran is busy with dayslong funeral for its slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the beginning of the US-Iran war on February 28.

US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US. (Bloomberg)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"We're going to win one way or the other. We're going to either make a deal or we're going to finish the job—and it won't be tough to finish the job," Trump said at the White House. He said he would rather make a deal.

Trump added that the US is going to get the ‘nuclear dust’ and that there will be no nuclear weapons, referring to the Iran-US deal.

Also read: Microsoft to layoff 4,800 people as Xbox undergoes major overhaul



“Oil is is now at a level that, I think it's even lower, on a barrel basis, than it was before we started. We’ve gotten concessions, and they have to hold those concessions, but there'll be no nuclear weapon. We’re going to be getting the, as I call it, dust; the enriched material—nuclear dust,” Trump said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Trump also said that he is not looking for a regime change in Iran, Reuters reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump also said that he is not looking for a regime change in Iran, Reuters reported. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Trump's warnings to Iran despite a ceasefire

Even as Iran and the US are on a ceasefire, after signing the war-ending interim peace deal last month, Trump has been issuing warnings to Tehran. While Iranian leadership and clergy gathered for the massive funeral of slain Aytollah Khamanei on July 3, Trump suggested the gathering presented a military opportunity. However, he said such a move was ruled out because diplomatic efforts were continuing.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"They are all there. One shot [and we can take them all out], but we are not going to do that because then we would have nobody to negotiate with," he told US media outlet Axios.

Trump also said he was surprised to see so many people mourning Khamenei, as he believed many Iranians were against him. "Maybe it's fake tears," the outlet quoted him as saying.

Iran hit back at Trump and said that America "neither has civilisation, nor history".

the Iranian embassy in Armenia slammed both Trump and the US in a post on X.

It said that the US, which celebrated the 250th anniversary of its independence on July 4, could never understand the massive mourning over Khamenei's death because it "neither has civilisation, history, nor honour."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"People can be killed, but ideals cannot. You killed Ayatollah Khamenei, but in reality, you broke a perfume bottle whose scent spread everyplace. You don't understand these things because you have neither civilisation, nor history, nor honor." the embassy said, pointing to the huge crowds that gathered for the late leader's funeral.