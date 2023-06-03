Elegance, opulence, Prince William: All you need to know on Jordan royal wedding

Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the royal wedding of Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein and Saudi Arabian architect Rajwa Al Saif. King Abdullah’s eldest son Crown Prince Al Hussein, 28, married Rajwa Al Saif, 29, the youngest daughter of Saudi businessman Khaled Al Saif in a ceremony that took place at Zahran Palace in Jordan. William and Kate’s arrival at the wedding came as a surprise to many even though the trip to Jordan has a particularly special link for the British royal family.

Prince William and Prince Hussein's connection

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and Saudi Rajwa Alseif walk during their wedding ceremonies in Amman, Jordan.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Both Prince William and Crown Prince Hussein are graduates of Britain’s Royal Military Academy of Sandhurst and the two spent time together when the crown prince hosted William during his 2018 trip to Jordan.

Who were the others in attendance?

Many of the European royals who visited the UK for the coronation of King Charles III last month were also present at the Jordanian royal wedding. These included King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary.

Details on Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif

The couple were formally engaged in August 2022. Rajwa Al Saif was born in Riyadh and her father is a member of the Subai – a prominent tribe in the Arabian Peninsula and the founder of El Seif Engineering Contracting. Her mother is related to Hussa bint Ahmed Al Sudairi, one of the wives of King Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia. She studied architecture at Syracuse University in New York, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 2017 and went on to earn a degree in visual communications from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Crown Prince Hussein is the eldest son of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania and was formally named heir to the throne at 15 years old. He graduated from Georgetown University with a degree in international history in 2016 and from the British Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst in 2017.

What we know about the royal wedding?

Ahead of the royal wedding, Queen Rania hosted a henna party last week for her future daughter-in-law at the Madareb Bani Hashem. Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif officially tied the knot in an Islamic marriage ceremony known as a “katb al-kitab” at the Zahran Palace. The ceremony was attended by around 140 guests while the reception at Al Husseiniya Palace witnessed over 1,700 guests.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON