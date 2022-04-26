Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / On Jeff Bezos' 'Did the Chinese just…' post on Twitter, a response…
world news

On Jeff Bezos' 'Did the Chinese just…' post on Twitter, a response…

Elon Musk Twitter: Roughly half the cars Tesla - founded in 2003 by Musk, who is also chief executive officer - sold globally last year were made at its plant in Shanghai.
FILE PHOTO: SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk visits the construction site of Tesla's gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/File Photo(REUTERS)
Updated on Apr 26, 2022 02:42 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

China's foreign ministry has rubbished speculation it could pressure electric car manufacturer Tesla, Inc. to dictate content on Twitter. The denial - by ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin, Reuters reported - comes hours after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' suggestive 'Did the Chinese just…' response to Elon Musk's dramatic $44 billion buyout of Twitter that was confirmed late Monday night.

Roughly half the cars Tesla - founded in 2003 by Musk, who is also chief executive officer - sold globally last year were made at its plant in Shanghai. China is also the company's second-largest market - according to New York Times reporter Mike Forsythe, whom Bezos re-tweeted - and it is home to companies that supply Tesla with batteries, leading to questions about what deal could mean for Twitter's China content policy given Tesla's reliance. 

Forsythe's tweet said China's lack of control over content on Twitter - officially banned there (although there are workarounds) and replaced with the tightly-monitored Weibo - could now 'have changed' with Musk's purchase of Twitter.

Bezos re-tweeted Forsythe's post and wrote: "Interesting question. Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage over the town square?"

RELATED STORIES

The 'town square' reference was to Musk's first tweet after the Twitter purchase was confirmed. He wrote, "Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated…"

Bezos went on to offer some answers for the question he raised.

READ: What Amazon's Jeff Bezos said on Elon Musk, Twitter and the Chinese

"My own answer to this question is probably not. The more likely outcome in this regard is complexity in China for Tesla, rather than censorship at Twitter. But we'll see. Musk is extremely good at navigating this kind of complexity.

A Tesla spokesperson told Reuters the company has no comment.

Twitter did not immediately reply to Reuters' request for comment.

Musk calls himself a 'free speech absolutist' and has criticised Twitter's content moderation. Analysts expect his ownership will mean less moderation and the reinstatement of banned individuals, like ex US President Donald Trump.

With input from Reuters

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
twitter china elon musk tesla
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP