Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Elon Musk challenges Twitter CEO to public debate on bots

Elon Musk challenges Twitter CEO to public debate on bots

world news
Published on Aug 06, 2022 10:16 PM IST
"Let him prove to the public that Twitter has <5% fake or spam daily users!," Musk said in a tweet.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk.(REUTERS)
Reuters |

Elon Musk on Saturday challenged Twitter Inc Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal to a public debate about the percentage of bots on the social media platform.

"Let him prove to the public that Twitter has <5% fake or spam daily users!," Musk said in a tweet.

He also started a poll asking users whether less than 5% of Twitter daily users are fake/spam.

Twitter on Thursday dismissed a claim by Musk that he was hoodwinked into signing a $44 billion agreement to buy the company.

Musk filed a countersuit against Twitter on July 29, escalating his legal fight against the company over his bid to walk away from the purchase agreement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
elon musk twitter
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP