Elon Musk countersuit accuses Twitter of fraud
- According to The Washington Post, the countersuit filed by the billionaire and Tesla CEO filed Thursday alleges that Twitter committed fraud, breach of contract and violation of the Texas Securities Act.
Elon Musk accused Twitter of fraud in a countersuit over his aborted $44 billion deal for the social media company, which he said held back necessary information and misled his team about its true user base, according to media reports.
Musk's counterclaims were filed confidentially last week and unsealed in a filing late Thursday at the Delaware Chancery Court, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Musk had offered to buy the company earlier this year, then tried to back out of the deal by claiming the social platform was infested with much larger numbers of “spam bots” and fake accounts than Twitter had disclosed.
Twitter sued to force him to complete the acquisition. Musk responded by filing his countersuit.
Musk's attorneys argued that Twitter’s own disclosures revealed that it has 65 million fewer “monetizable daily active users,” who can be shown digital ads, than the 238 million that Twitter claims, the Post and the Journal reported.
The filing also said most of Twitter's ads are shown only to a sliver of the company's user base, the Post said.
In an unexpected twist, Twitter filed its response denying Musk's accusations before Musk’s own counterclaims surfaced.
Twitter called Musk’s reasoning “a story, imagined in an effort to escape a merger agreement that Musk no longer found attractive.”
The case is scheduled to go to trial on October 17.
-
UK's Rishi Sunak criticised for claiming he diverted funds from deprived areas
Rishi Sunak, trailing in the two-horse race to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, faced criticism on Friday for saying he had previously instigated policy changes to divert funding away from deprived urban areas. Party members are voting by post to select either Sunak or foreign minister Liz Truss. The context of his comments was not shown.
-
'Bad days ahead,' warns Pakistan's finance minister Miftah Ismail
Pakistan's Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Friday said the government would continue to curb imports for the next three months, as he warned of "bad days" ahead for the cash-strapped country. Addressing a ceremony at the Pakistan Stock Exchange here, the minister said that the government headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was suffering because of the economic policies taken by the erstwhile Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf regime led by ousted prime minister Imran Khan.
-
Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 7, including senior militant
The Israeli military said Friday it launched air strikes on Gaza, which were witnessed by Palestinians in central Gaza City. "The IDF (Israeli military) is currently striking in the Gaza Strip. A special situation has been declared on the Israeli home front," a statement said.
-
White House summons Chinese envoy to protest provocations, Beijing issues threat
The White House on Friday summoned Chinese ambassador to protest against Beijing's provocative actions, national security spokesperson John Kirby said. Amid intensifying tension with China over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, US officials told the envoy that China's military actions are irresponsible and at odds with maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.
-
Taiwan stays defiant against China’s threats
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen struck a defiant tone on Wednesday as she hosted US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with a furious China conducting major military exercises around the island in retaliation for the visit. “Facing deliberately heightened military threats, Taiwan will not back down. We will... continue to hold the line of defence for democracy,” Tsai said at an event with Pelosi in Taipei.
