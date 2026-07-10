Musk's dig at Zuckerberg over announcement made on X? ‘Way interesting than press releases’

Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Thursday hailed his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), portraying it as an ideal platform for product announcements, especially when they are made directly by top executives such as company CEOs.

Elon Musk said X is a great platform for announcements. (REUTERS)

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In a post on X, Musk pointed to a post by Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg that had received more than 12 million views, using it as an example of the platform's reach and engagement.

“X is a great platform for product announcements, especially if done by the CEO directly. Way more interesting to the public than generic press releases,” he wrote in the post.

“This post by Mark Zuckerberg already received over 12 million views for free!”

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{{^usCountry}} The Meta CEO shared the update on X on Thursday (July 9) at around 7:30 pm IST. By the time Musk posted about it on Friday (July 10) at 7:46 am IST, Zuckerberg's announcement had already garnered 12.5 million views. Zuckerberg launches Muse Spark 1.1 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Meta CEO shared the update on X on Thursday (July 9) at around 7:30 pm IST. By the time Musk posted about it on Friday (July 10) at 7:46 am IST, Zuckerberg's announcement had already garnered 12.5 million views. Zuckerberg launches Muse Spark 1.1 {{/usCountry}}

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Zuckerberg, in a series of tweets, informed the users about the new coding model he’s launching – the upgraded Muse Spark 1.1 model.

“We're releasing Muse Spark 1.1 -- a strong agentic and coding model at a very low price. It's available through our new Meta Model API and in Meta AI.”

Explaining about the model, he described it as “strongest at agentic performance, tool use, and computer use.” Agentic AI means the model can complete tasks on its own with much less human help.

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“Muse Spark 1.1 is strongest at agentic performance, tool use, and computer use. It does well on long-running tasks with a 1M token context window, can delegate execution to sub-agents running in parallel, and is trained to use computer interfaces on desktop, mobile, or browser.”

“Muse Spark 1.1 delivers exceptional performance in personal agentic tasks that require planning and orchestration across a range of external apps and services. It zero-shot generalizes to new native tools, MCP servers, and custom skills,” the company said.

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In its release, the company added that the upgraded model can tackle complex projects significantly faster than Muse Spark, as it is trained to orchestrate multi-agent systems to optimize end-to-end latency.

“As the main agent, it can gather context, make a plan, and delegate execution across parallel subagents. As a subagent, it adheres to its job, understands available tools, and knows when to escalate back to the main agent.”

Meta also launched a public preview of the Meta Model API, allowing developers to build apps using Muse Spark. An API works like a digital bridge that lets developers connect Meta's AI model to their own software, according to Reuters. Developers in the United States can now test Muse Spark through the Meta Model API.

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“The Meta Model API allows developers to build using Muse Spark for the first time. Our focus is on delivering strong agentic and multimodal models at very low cost. More to come soon.”

This brings Meta well into the race with OpenAI and Anthropic in the fast-growing AI market.

More recently, AI giant OpenAI released the GPT-5.6 frontier model family for everyone. The company also released the ChatGPT Work agentic AI tool, which the company says can "stay with complex projects for hours."