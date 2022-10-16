Another day, another Elon Musk U-turn: ‘The hell with it, will fund Ukraine'

SpaceX owner Elon Musk on Saturday announced that his company will continue to pay for Starlink satellite internet in Ukraine, a day after suggesting he cannot continue funding the project indefinitely.

“The hell with it. Even though Starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we'll just keep funding Ukraine govt for free (sic)”, the billionaire tweeted.

Earlier Elon Musk had said that his company won't be able to pay for Starlink satellite internet services in Ukraine indefinitely confirming reports that claimed that SpaceX had informed the US military that it will not be able to fund the internet services which have played a vital role in Ukraine's communications amid Russian invasion.

Additionally, Elon Musk had also asked the US military to foot the bill.

Read more: Did Elon Musk speak to Putin before tweeting Ukraine peace plan? Reports say yes

"SpaceX is not asking to recoup past expenses, but also cannot fund the existing system indefinitely *and* send several thousand more terminals that have data usage up to 100X greater than typical households," Elon Musk had then tweeted.

“This is unreasonable,” he had said.

Read more: Posters thanking Elon Musk 'covered up’ in Ukrainian city: Report

Additionally, Elon Musk had also claimed that the Starlink services in Ukraine had already cost SpaceX $80 million and is likely to exceed $100 million this year.

