Home / World News / Posters thanking Elon Musk 'covered up’ in Ukrainian city: Report

Posters thanking Elon Musk 'covered up’ in Ukrainian city: Report

world news
Published on Oct 14, 2022 12:58 PM IST

Elon Musk: Elon Musk was featured on the billboard after his company SpaceX provided Starlink internet communications network which are used by Ukraine.

Elon Musk: Posters showing Elon Musk being covered in Ukraine.&nbsp;(Twitter)
Elon Musk: Posters showing Elon Musk being covered in Ukraine. (Twitter)
ByMallika Soni

Elon Musk’s face has been covered up on a huge billboard in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa following his suggestion that Russia should control parts of the country to achieve peace, a report said. Even though the tech billionaire has disputed accusations that he supports Russia, the billboard displaying his poster in Odesa was covered up, BBC reported.

The poster also featured images of actors Benedict Cumberbatch and Leonardo DiCaprio thanking them for their support of Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion.

Elon Musk was featured on the billboard after his company SpaceX provided Starlink internet communications network which are used by Ukraine. Several videos posted online showed an employee of Odesa’s city council pasting plain light-blue sheets of paper over his image.

Earlier, Elon Musk had tweeted suggestions on a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine in which he suggested that Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, and Ukraine’s Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions should remain in Moscow’s control in order to avoid Russian President Vladimir Putin from resorting to using nuclear weapons.

Elon Musk had also suggested that referendums in the annexed regions which have been called “illegal’ by Ukraine and the West should be conducted again in the supervision of the United Nations.

Elon Musk’s suggestions were condemned by many Ukrainian officials including President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
elon musk russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine war ukraine + 3 more
elon musk russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine war ukraine + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out