Elon Musk’s SpaceX won’t be able to pay for Starlink services in Ukraine: Report

Published on Oct 14, 2022 12:46 PM IST

Elon Musk: SpaceX wrote to the Pentagon last month to inform it that the company could no longer afford to provide the Starlink service in Ukraine.

Elon Musk: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Elon Musk’s company SpaceX warned the Pentagon that it may have to discontinue supporting Starlink internet services in Ukraine unless that US military helps the company, CNN reported.

SpaceX wrote to the Pentagon last month to inform it that the company could no longer afford to provide the Starlink service in Ukraine which has been a crucial means for communication for the country amid Russia’s invasion, documents showed.

“We are not in a position to further donate terminals to Ukraine, or fund the existing terminals for an indefinite period of time,” SpaceX’s director of government sales wrote to the Pentagon.

Read more: Did Elon Musk speak to Putin before tweeting Ukraine peace plan? Reports say yes

SpaceX also asked the Pentagon to take the responsibility of supporting the Starlink services which are estimated to cost as much as $400 million over the course of the next year and will cost more than $120 million this year, CNN quoted the company as saying.

“SpaceX faces terribly difficult decisions here. I do not think they have the financial ability to provide any additional terminals or service,” a consultant working for SpaceX wrote to the Pentagon in September.

The announcement by SpaceX follows Elon Musk’s contentious peace proposal that called on Ukraine to cede control of Russian-annexed territories as well as Crimea. The SpaceX chief came under fire on Twitter following the peace plan including from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

elon musk
