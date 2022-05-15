Elon Musk gets a call from Twitter's legal team. Here's why
World's richest person Elon Musk on Sunday took to Twitter to claim that the Twitter legal team has accused him of “violating their NDA” as he had revealed the "bot check sample size”. This comes just two days after Musk said his deal with microblogging platform Twitter worth $44 billion was temporarily on hold.
“Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100! This actually happened,” Musk wrote on Twitter.
Also read: Elon Musk picks holes in Twitter algorithm, offers 3 steps; Jack Dorsey says…
In continuation of his announcement that his Twitter deal has been put on hold temporarily, the Tesla CEO announced on Saturday that his team will do a ‘random sampling’ of 100 followers of Twitter's account on the social media giant's own platform.
“To find out, my team will do a random sample of 100 followers of @twitter. I invite others to repeat the same process and see what they discover…,” Musk, who has nearly 93 million followers, informed.
In a follow-up tweet, he mentioned, “Any sensible random sampling process is fine. If many people independently get similar results for % of fake/spam/duplicate accounts, that will be telling. I picked 100 as the sample size number because that is what Twitter uses to calculate <5% fake/spam/duplicate.”
Also read: 'Bots are angry...': Elon Musk announces ‘random sampling’ of Twitter's followers after putting deal on hold
Earlier on Friday, according to Elon Musk, the Twitter buyout deal was put on hold “pending details supporting calculation that spam and fake accounts indeed represented less than five percent of users.” Meanwhile, a little more than an hour later, Musk wrote another tweet tagging the post stating he was committed to acquisition.
-
North Korea reports 820,620 Covid cases, 42 deaths; says ‘taking swift measures’
North Korea said on Sunday a total of 42 people had died as the country began its fourth day under a nationwide lockdown aimed at stopping the impoverished country's first confirmed COVID-19 outbreak. State news agency KCNA said the country was taking "swift state emergency measures" to control the epidemic, but there is no sign that Pyongyang was moving to accept international offers of vaccines.
-
'If something happens to me': Imran Khan 'reveals' conspiracy to kill him. Watch
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday reiterated the threat to his life and said he has recorded a video naming all those involved in the conspiracy of killing him since last summer. The comments were made by Imran Khan at the party's massive gathering at Sialkot. Watch video"I knew of this conspiracy. In it, whoever has conspired against me, whoever is complicit since last summer, I have named everyone," Imran Khan said.
-
'My body my choice': Thousands rally across US for abortion rights
Thousands of activists chanting, banging drums and wielding placards flooded streets across the United States on Saturday in a national day of action calling for safe and legal access to abortion. "Nobody has the right to make a decision on somebody else's body," said Hanna Williamson, 20, who drove three hours to join several thousand protesters in Washington. "We're gonna keep fighting until we win," Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told AFP. "America is on our side."
-
10 dead, suspect arrested in mass shooting at supermarket in New York
At least eight people were killed Saturday afternoon in a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. Buffalo police said earlier Saturday afternoon that the alleged shooter, who was not identified, was in custody. The supermarket is in a predominately Black neighborhood, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) north of downtown Buffalo.
-
Outcry after Israel police beat mourners at funeral
Israel's police chief on Saturday ordered a probe into the actions of officers at the funeral of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, after they charged the procession and beat pallbearers, sparking global outrage. Thousands of mourners packed Jerusalem's Old City on Friday for the burial of the 51-year-old Al Jazeera reporter. Witnesses say the Palestinian-American was shot dead two days earlier by Israeli police during a raid in occupied West Bank, which Israel has denied.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics