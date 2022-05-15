Elon Musk picks holes in Twitter algorithm, offers 3 steps; Jack Dorsey says…

Tesla CEO Elon Musk whose $44-billion deal to acquire Twitter has temporarily been put on hold offered three easy steps to his followers to "fix" the Twitter feed. The multi-billionaire said, "You are being manipulated by the algorithm in ways you don't realise. Easy to switch back and forth to see the difference." According to the SEC filing, Elon Musk wasn't allowed to post tweets about his Twitter acquisition if that disparaged the company or any of its representatives.

So, what are these 3 steps suggested by Elon Musk?

1. Tap the ‘home’ button

2. Tap stars in the upper right of the screen

3. Select 'latest tweets'.

"This message brought to you by the Illuminaughty," Elon Musk added sarcastically.

While Elon Musk is continuing his habit of tweeting randomly, Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey chose to reply to Elon Musk's apparent complaint about Twitter's algorithm. Replying to Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey said the algorithm was designed simply "to save you time when you are away from app for a while. Pull to refresh goes back to reverse chronology as well."

Elon Musk's Twitter deal has been temporarily put on hold over spam/fake accounts. Twitter said that false or spam accounts represented fewer than 5% of its monetisable daily active users. Elon Musk's team will do a random sample of 100 followers of Twitter to find out more about the fake accounts. Revealing the sample size has put Elon Musk in the soup as he got a call from Twitter legal which accused him of violating the nondisclosure agreement. "This actually happened," Elon Musk tweeted as if in disbelief.

"Whoever thought owning the libs (liberals) would be cheap never tried to acquire a social media company...At least, that's what the lib hivemind thinks haha," Musk tweeted.

