‘Peace or piece of Greenland?’ Musk takes dig at Trump's new board in Davos debut

“I heard about the formation of the Peace Summit, and I thought is that piece or ... a little piece of Greenland, a little piece of Venezuela,” he said.

The billionaire suggested that Trump’s board should have been named “piece” instead of “peace”.

After years of calling the forum’s annual meeting elitist and out of touch with everyday people, the world’s richest man took part in an interview with World Economic Forum interim co-chair Larry Fink and sought to throw subtle shade at the Trump-led self-styled peace board.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk laid out big goals for Tesla during his first appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, when he spoke about plans that included selling humanoid robots next year, while sharing his views on artificial intelligence and space travel. However, his subtle dig at US President Donald Trump over his ambitions for Greenland is now doing the rounds.

Chaired by Trump, the “Board of Peace” was first planned to oversee the rebuilding of war-torn Gaza. However, the charter does not appear to limit its role to the occupied Palestinian territory.

It is “an international organisation that seeks to promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict”, the preamble of the charter sent to invited countries said, AFP reported.

Musk's debut at Davos summit Among the most prominent executives speaking at the Swiss mountain resort this week, Musk said robots would one day outnumber humans, which he said could lead to a major economic boom. He also joked about travelling to Mars.

“People ask me do I want to die on Mars, and I’m like: ‘yes, but not on impact,’” he said.

Musk also said the artificial intelligence surge would produce models that are “smarter than any human by the end of this year, and I would say no later than next year”.

His appearance in Davos came as governments and regulators from Europe to Asia moved to restrict sexually explicit content produced by his xAI chatbot Grok on X. Authorities have opened investigations, imposed bans and called for protections as part of a push to tackle illegal material.

With inputs from agencies