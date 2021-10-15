Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Elon Musk ‘in talks’ with airlines to install Starlink broadband
world news

Elon Musk ‘in talks’ with airlines to install Starlink broadband

Starlink, the satellite internet unit of SpaceX, plans to deploy 12,000 satellites. SpaceX has said the Starlink constellation will cost it roughly $10 billion.
Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, speaks during the Satellite 2020 at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 12:31 PM IST
Reuters |

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said in a tweet on Thursday he was in talks with airlines about installing Starlink, a satellite-based broadband service owned by his rocket company SpaceX. Musk, who is known for his Twitter banter, announcements, and lively interactions with followers, did not provide any details about the talks in his tweet. It was not immediately clear which airlines were approached or when installation would occur.

Shares of in-flight internet provider Gogo Inc fell to an intraday low of 5.7 per cent before recouping some of the losses in afternoon trading.

It is one of a growing number of companies making small satellites that also includes Amazon.com's Kuiper, Britain's OneWeb, venture capital-backed Planet, and Raytheon Technologies Corp's Blue Canyon Technologies.

Musk currently helms companies including electric-car maker Tesla Inc, rocket startup SpaceX, and Neuralink, a startup that is developing ultra-high bandwidth brain-machine interfaces to connect the human brain to computers.

