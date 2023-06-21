Elon Musk pitches for India after meeting PM Modi in New York

Twitter boss Elon Musk on Wednesday declared himself 'incredibly excited about the future of India' and that it had more to offer the world than any other large country. Musk's praise came after what he said was an 'excellent' meeting with prime minister Narendra Modi in New York this morning, after which he underlined the PM 'really cares about India' and that he had spoken passionately about electric car maker Tesla, Inc. investing in the country.

Twitter, Tesla boss Elon Musk meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York.

For his part Modi - who met Musk for the first time since he bought out Twitter in a headline-grabbing $44 billion deal last year - tweeted, "Great meeting you today Elon Musk! We had multifaceted conversations on issues ranging from energy to spirituality."

To this, Musk replied, "It was an honour to meet again."

"I am incredibly excited about the future of India. It has more promise than any other large country in the world and the PM really cares about India... because he is pursuing us to make a significant investment... which is something we need to do. In a nutshell, it was a fantastic meeting with the prime minister. I am a fan of PM Modi," Musk told reporters after the meet.

"He wants to be open... he wants to be supportive of new companies and make sure it accrues to India's advantage. Which, obviously, that's the job," the billionaire investor added.

On investment in India

Musk, though reluctant to confirm, said there will likely be further investment in India.

"We do not want to jump the gun on an announcement but I think it is quite likely that it will be a significant investment in our (Tesla's) relationship with India," he said.

On Tesla plant in India

On plans to set up a Tesla manufacturing base in India, Musk said, "I am confident Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible." He also thanked Modi for his support and said, "... hopefully we will be able to announce something in the not so distant future."

Tesla executives visited India in May and spoke with ministers and government officials about a manufacturing base for cars and batteries. Musk had said Tesla is likely to pick a location for a new factory by the end of this year and that India is an 'interesting' option.

Tesla last year shelved its India entry plans due to high import tax structures.

Meanwhile, while nothing has been said yet, speculation suggests Musk might also be looking at solar energy in India after calling the country 'great' for such investment.

PM Modi is visiting the United States at the invitation of president Joe Biden. This is a historic meeting between the two world leaders because it is Modi's first State visit to the US and only the third of Biden's term so far, underlining the strength of America-India relations.

The focus of the PM's visit is expected to be defence and advanced weapons technology, with an agreement for the $3 billion purchase of 31 high altitude, long endurance military drones among the highlights. Hindustan Times has also reported on the US administration pushing through approvals for the manufacture of GE-F414 jet engines in India and other deliverables in space, higher education, semiconductor manufacturing, mobility and trade.

The main highlight, though, of Modi's US visit is the State dinner at the White House which he will be hosted by president Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

