Greta Thunberg is cool, says Elon Musk. Here's why

Twitter chief Elon Musk called Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg "cool" following her recent spat with controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his arrest by the Romanian police. Elon Musk tweeted, "The sheer amount of brand awareness achieved by Greta within a few years is astounding. I think she's cool tbh."

Media personality Andrew Tate, who has in the past made misogynistic and far-right comments, had earlier tagged Greta Thunberg in a tweet boasting about his collection of "33 cars'' and their "enormous emissions". Replying to him, Greta Thunberg called on him to enlighten her and provided a fake email address for the same.

Andrew Tate then released a video of himself dressed in a Versace robe, smoking a cigar and receiving two boxes of Jerry's Pizza, a well-known Romanian chain. Andrew Tate questioned Greta Thunberg's gender and insulted her with hateful remarks.

"I'm obviously a stranger to online controversy, it's not something I often do, but now the mainstream press is commenting on the fact that I was informing Greta that my very extensive car collection with internal combustion engines that run on dead dinosaurs have an enormous emission profile, and she replied by telling me her own email address. Greta's email address I have small d**k energy. What would that be your own email address, Greta? Strange," Andrew Tate said.

He was detained by Romanian authorities on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group, Reuters reported.

