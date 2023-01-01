Home / World News / For Queen Elizabeth II and Ukraine: London's New Year fireworks dazzle

For Queen Elizabeth II and Ukraine: London's New Year fireworks dazzle

Published on Jan 01, 2023

New Year Celebrations In London: Big Ben chimed as the display featured a drone light display of a crown and Queen Elizabeth II’s portrait on a coin hovering in the sky.

New Year Celebrations In London: Fireworks light up the sky over the London Eye and the Elizabeth Tower.(AP)
New Year Celebrations In London: Fireworks light up the sky over the London Eye and the Elizabeth Tower.(AP)
A tribute to late monarch Queen Elizabeth II and a show of support for Ukraine amid Russian invasion were among the features of London's New Year fireworks. More than 100,000 people gathered on the banks of the Thames to mark the beginning of 2023 as 12,000 fireworks streaked across the sky. The theme of the show was "love and unity".

At the beginning of the show, drones spelled out the message "2023 with love from London". Then followed a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September. The tribute featured a voice recording from her and words from Dame Judi Dench. Big Ben chimed as the display featured a drone light display of a crown and Queen Elizabeth II’s portrait on a coin hovering in the sky.

The show also highlighted the Lionesses' Euro win at Wembley and marked 50 years of London's Pride. Music that was featured in the show included Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline, Ukrainian Eurovision winner Kalush Orchestra, and songs from Stormzy, Dua Lipa, Cher, Dave, Rihanna and Calvin Harris The show concluded with the traditional Auld Lang Syne.

Meanwhile, in Edinburgh, people gathered for the first full Hogmanay celebrations in three years, as Covid curbs were lifted. The show featured 80s duo The Pet Shop Boys as fireworks lit up the sky behind the city's castle.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

new year london queen elizabeth ii russia ukraine crisis

