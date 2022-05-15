Elon Musk picks holes in Twitter algorithm, offers 3 steps; Jack Dorsey says…
Tesla CEO Elon Musk whose $44-billion deal to acquire Twitter has temporarily been put on hold offered three easy steps to his followers to "fix" the Twitter feed. The multi-billionaire said, "You are being manipulated by the algorithm in ways you don't realise. Easy to switch back and forth to see the difference." According to the SEC filing, Elon Musk wasn't allowed to post tweets about his Twitter acquisition if that disparaged the company or any of its representatives.
So, what are these 3 steps suggested by Elon Musk?
1. Tap the ‘home’ button
2. Tap stars in the upper right of the screen
3. Select 'latest tweets'.
"This message brought to you by the Illuminaughty," Elon Musk added sarcastically.
While Elon Musk is continuing his habit of tweeting randomly, Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey chose to reply to Elon Musk's apparent complaint about Twitter's algorithm. Replying to Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey said the algorithm was designed simply "to save you time when you are away from app for a while. Pull to refresh goes back to reverse chronology as well."
Elon Musk's Twitter deal has been temporarily put on hold over spam/fake accounts. Twitter said that false or spam accounts represented fewer than 5% of its monetisable daily active users. Elon Musk's team will do a random sample of 100 followers of Twitter to find out more about the fake accounts. Revealing the sample size has put Elon Musk in the soup as he got a call from Twitter legal which accused him of violating the nondisclosure agreement. "This actually happened," Elon Musk tweeted as if in disbelief.
"Whoever thought owning the libs (liberals) would be cheap never tried to acquire a social media company...At least, that's what the lib hivemind thinks haha," Musk tweeted.
-
10 dead, suspect arrested in mass shooting at supermarket in New York
At least eight people were killed Saturday afternoon in a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. Buffalo police said earlier Saturday afternoon that the alleged shooter, who was not identified, was in custody. The supermarket is in a predominately Black neighborhood, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) north of downtown Buffalo.
-
Outcry after Israel police beat mourners at funeral
Israel's police chief on Saturday ordered a probe into the actions of officers at the funeral of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, after they charged the procession and beat pallbearers, sparking global outrage. Thousands of mourners packed Jerusalem's Old City on Friday for the burial of the 51-year-old Al Jazeera reporter. Witnesses say the Palestinian-American was shot dead two days earlier by Israeli police during a raid in occupied West Bank, which Israel has denied.
-
Russians are withdrawing from Kharkiv, says Ukraine
Russian troops are withdrawing from around Ukraine's second-largest city after weeks of heavy bombardment, the Ukrainian military said on Saturday, as Kyiv and Moscow's forces engaged in a grinding battle for the country's eastern industrial heartland. An aide to Mariupol's mayor said between 150,000 and 170,000 civilians remain in the city, which had a prewar population of more than 400,000.
-
Turkey says open to talking with Finland, Sweden over NATO bid
Turkey voiced readiness Saturday to discuss Finland and Sweden's plans to join NATO, despite accusing them of harbouring "terrorist organisations".
-
Two years on, Cannes film festival prepares for ‘normal’ party
After the 2020 Cannes Film Festival was canceled by the pandemic and the 2021 edition was scaled back — even kisses were forbade on the red carpet — the lavish French Riviera cinema soiree is set to return with a festival that promises to be something like normal.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics