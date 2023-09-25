Elon Musk posts epic ‘Namaste’ pic and video of humanoid robot, leaves Indians gushing- Watch

Elon Musk is well-recognised for his innovation and excellence in various fields including space science and artificial intelligence. He is also known for his love for India.

Elon Musk, Optimus (File Photo/ X(formerly Twitter))

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, Musk took to "X"(formerly Twitter) and posted an incredible picture of a humanoid robot doing "Namaste". The picture has gone viral and taken Indians by storm.

Several users and Indian fans reacted to Musk's post, expressing their thoughts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"That's a nice Bharat Natyam pose," posted one user.

"Hello and How are outdated. Namaste is the latest," wrote a proud Indian user.

"Namaste From INDIA," commented a third person.

"AI ROBOT YOGA MACHINE," wrote a fourth user.

The humanoid robot has been named "Optimus" and is capable of performing various tasks. Musk also shared a video of the Optimus doing some tasks. The video described, "Optimus is now capable of self-calibrating its arms and legs. Using only vision and joint position encoders, it can precisely locate its limbs in space. Accurately calibrated, Optimus learns various tasks more efficiently. Its neural net runs entirely on-board, using only vision."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video shared by Musk, Optimus is seen sorting blue and green blocks into matching trays. The humanoid robot performs the task comfortably very much like a human would do. Even when a human moves the blocks around, the robot is able to complete the task successfully. In the later part of the video, the robot performs various Yoga moves.

ALSO READ| San Diego shuts popular beaches to protect sea lions

Earlier, Musk had congratulated India for the astounding success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. With the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission, India became the first country in the world to land a spacecraft on the South Pole of the moon. India's Pragyan rover and Vikram lander reached the moon's surface and helped perform experiments which has uncovered crucial information about the celestial body.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}