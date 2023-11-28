Elon Musk promises to wear symbol of Gaza hostages ‘until your loved ones are…’

Elon Musk, on a visit to Israel, received a symbolic dog-tag from the father of an Israeli taken captive by Hamas in Gaza. The tech entrepreneur promised to wear it until all the hostages were free. The metal tag that Elon Musk received from Malki Shem-Tov, the father of hostage Omer Shem-Tov, reads, "Our hearts are hostage in Gaza." It could be seen in a video of Elon Musk's visit issued by the office of Israeli president Isaac Herzog. Elon Musk, after receiving it, placed it around his neck. Israel-Hamas War: Tesla and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk.(Reuters)

Later, he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “I will wear it every day until your loved ones are released.” The dog-tags, prevalent throughout Israel, mark the October 7 killing spree by Hamas during which 240 people were dragged back to Gaza.

Elon Musk also voiced support for Israel saying that one challenge was "ultimately stopping the propaganda that is convincing people to engage in, you know, murder". Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Hamas must be destroyed to which Elon Musk replied, “There's no choice.”

Elon Musk also asserted, “I'd like to help as well"- referring to rebuild Gaza after the Israel-Hamas war.

But it’s important to first “deradicalize” the Palestinian territories, the billionaire said as he toured the Kfar Aza kibbutz where some of the worst violence occurred on October 7.

After watching footage of the attack by Hamas, Elon Musk called the apparent joy expressed by the killers as “evil” and “jarring" after which the Tesla CEO and Israeli premier visited the homes of some victims and spoke about the war, the protests it has generated, Hamas and the Middle East. Elon Musk also met Israeli president Isaac Herzog and Benny Gantz, country's former defense minister.